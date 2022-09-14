Warm temperatures to continue through the end of October

If you're worried about the fall in temperature in Windsor-Essex as we head into the fall, you may not have to worry for a while.

The Weather Network dropped its fall outlook on Tuesday, and meteorologist Doug Gillham says in our area we can expect above seasonal temperatures to continue.

He says there will be some ups and downs through to October and into November, with a string of summer like temperatures expected starting this weekend.

"The times are getting a hint of fall in the air and Thursday will be a cooler day, but still near seasonal with highs in the lower 20s and low to mid 70s," he continued. "But abundant sunshine and the heat is then coming back with high temperatures in the high 20s or lower 30s for several days."

Gillham says from now until the end of October, things are looking good locally.

"Above seasonal temperatures will dominant, but that doesn't mean it'll be that way every day. In fact I'm sure it won't be, but it looks like a warm October. Now late in the season as we get into November there's some signs that we'll start to transition to a typical late fall pattern."

He says looking at the season as a whole it'll be warmer than normal, and not just in Windsor-Essex but across much of southwestern Ontario.

"Uncertain exactly when we start to go into more of that normal pattern, but when we look at the season as a whole warmer than normal and what a start to the season already. I know the calendar says it's still summer, but meteorological fall starts September 1 and we generally expect some fall like weather by now," he said.

Gillham says they think that most of Canada will be either near normal or above normal this fall, with western Canada being the first to see the change in the seasons.

- with files from AM800's The Shift