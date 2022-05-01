Warm welcome for Amazon in Windsor

Reactions have been generally positive to the recent announcement of an Amazon fulfillment centre coming to Windsor.

The site is slated to bring hundreds of jobs to the region, although Amazon officials would not disclose just how many jobs are expected.

Ward 5 Councillor Ed Sleiman represents the ward where the future fulfillment centre near Central Avenue and Plymouth Drive will be located. He says he didn’t hear about the plans until he turned on the news, and he’s thrilled for the future.

Sleiman says the fulfillment centre won’t just make Amazon deliveries faster.

“It’s not going to be an average development. They’re going to make it very appealing to the people driving by, people coming in to pick up their packages." he began. "So, I think it’s going to be a plus for Ward 5, there’s no question about it.”

Sleiman added, it can only be good for Windsor’s economy to bring in investment outside of the auto industry.

“We need development other than just the auto industry. We love the auto industry. We love any manufacturing facilities coming in, but this will be a bit different. We need different industry. We need diversity,” he said.

According to him, one bonus is this new local industry won’t contribute much to pollution.

“It’s not going to be a pollution-type industry. It’s not going to bring in environmental damage. It’s just going to be basically packaging.”

Dave Bauer, head of communications for Amazon Canada, tells CTV News Windsor the "DLC8" delivery station will be located on a newly-built stretch of road called Dodge Drive.

It’s expected to begin operations in 2024.

