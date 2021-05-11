Warmer Temperatures Expected by the End of the Week

It doesn't feel much like May — and with a frost advisory expected to stay in effect for the next couple of nights, when can we expect to see some warmer weather?

Temperatures were well above seasonal March to mid-April, but a cold front moved in putting spring on hold for a couple of weeks.

This from Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gilham who says things should turn around by the end of the week.

He told AM800's The Afternoon News that Windsor-Essex isn't the only region getting hit by cold.

"Often we'll see cold air in one half of the country and warmer weather on the other side, but the cold has been really widespread for the last three weeks really from B.C. all the way to the Maritimes and also much of the U.S. has seen this major setback in spring," says Gilham.

He says winter weather patterns are never welcome this time of year.

"Right now, the way the waves are working out there's a big dip in the jet stream diving way to the south. It's a pattern that we will often see in the winter time which leads to these widespread periods of cold weather, classic winter weather. When it happens in the spring, generally it's pretty unwelcome," says Gilham.

He says anyone who planted their garden already may have jumped the gun.

"You get these teases of warm weather in April and it is tempting to get out and plant the garden early. Vegetation as running so far ahead of schedule, but they often say hold off until the long weekend to put the garden in and this is why. From time to time we can get that frost all the way to the long weekend," he says.

Gilham adds that temperatures will begin to warn up Thursday and should be back to seasonal by the weekend with highs in the low to mid 20s.

With files from Patty Handysides