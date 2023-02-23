Warming centre open at Tilbury Arena for those without power

A warming centre has opened in Chatham-Kent for those without power caused by an ice storm on Wednesday.

Due to the number of residents still without power throughout the municipality, Chatham has opened the Tilbury Arena as a warming centre until midnight.

The Tilbury Arena is located at 49 Bond Avenue.

The municipality will continue to monitor the situation as the evening progresses and take additional steps needed to ensure that the residents are safe.

For up-to-date information, visit the Chatham-Kent Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.