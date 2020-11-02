Warning Issued at Tecumseh Dog Park

Tecumseh Recreation Services has issued a warning after an outbreak of tracheobronchitis or kennel cough at an area dog park.

According to a social media post, there have been several dogs diagnosed with the infection that were traced back to the dog park near Tecumseh Arena.

Kennel cough, so named because it is highly contagious and spreads quickly in close quarters, causes a harsh, dry cough, retching, sneezing, snorting, gagging or vomiting and a fever in some cases.

Young puppies or immunocompromised animals are most at risk — with the possibility of the cough developing into potentially fatal respiratory infections such as pneumonia.

The town is asking pet owners to keep their dog home if they seem unwell and keep pets at the park at a safe distance for the time being.

If reported cases continue to increase, the town says it will be forced to close the park for a week to ten days.