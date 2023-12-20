Warnings over new nicotine products targeted to youth: WECHU 

Concerns are being raised from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit regarding a new nicotine product that is being sold without age restrictions.

These nicotine pouches, under the brand name "Zonnic", are being sold in flavours with packaging that is considered "attractive" to youth populations.

This product is now available in local convenience stores and gas stations, and are being sold alongside other products such as candy and chips.

Despite Health Canada recommending against the use of nicotine pouches by individuals under 18, they can be purchased without the requirement to verify age.

WECHU is recommending that parents have open conversations with their children about the danger of nicotine use.

The Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, says this is a trend where youth who vape are three times more likely to start smoking tobacco cigarettes, and he's very concerned with these products leading to early nicotine addictions in children.

The Health Unit has also made local school boards aware of these products, to help them adapt their policies and enforcement procedures to prevent their use in schools.

Currently, the products are being sold under a Natural Health Product designation from Health Canada and marketed as tools to quit smoking. The WECHU is cautioning those who may be considering these products that there is no evidence that proves that they are effective in this regard.