Warrant Issued for Leamington Shooting Suspect

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Windsor woman for attempted murder.

Provincial police say 29-year-old Talita Isola Campbell is wanted in connection with a shooting on Robinson Street in Leamington on July 19 that left a 39-year-old woman with serious injuries.

Campbell is described as black, standing 5-foot-4 with a medium build.

She was last seen wearing glasses, black pants, a dark shirt with her hair tied back in a ponytail.

Investigators say she's known to use an alias of Sam or Samantha Smith and has ties to the Greater Toronto Area.

Police consider her to be armed and dangerous and are urging anyone who sees her to call 9-1-1.

Surveillance images of a woman wanted in an alleged shooting on Robinson Street in Leamington on Sunday July 19 (Photo courtesy of OPP)