Warriors Sign Windsor Native to a Multi-Year Deal

Some exciting news for a Windsor basketball player.

Mychal Mulder has signed a multi-year contract with the Golden State Warriors.

The 25-year-old originally signed a 10-day contract with the team, playing in six games, averaging 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 29.5 minutes.

The Catholic Central grad scored a career high 18 points in a win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Mulder was not selected in the NBA draft in 2017.

He played college ball at the University of Kentucky and has also played for the Sioux Falls Skyforce and the Windy City Bulls of the NBA's G League.