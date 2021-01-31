Warriors Wallop Pistons in San Francisco

Stephen Curry shot 6-for-8 from 3-point range while delivering 28 points in the Warriors' 118-91 throttling of the Pistons.

Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18 points and No. 2 draft pick James Wiseman came off the bench for the fourth straight game, contributing 11 points and nine boards.

Windsor's Mychal Mulder played just four minutes, and missed his lone shot attempt from three-point territory.

The Pistons have won only five of their first 20 games and head to Denver to take on the Nuggets Monday night.

In other NBA action on Saturday:

Portland Trail Blazers 123, Chicago Bulls 122

Charlotte Hornets 126, Milwaukee Bucks 114

Houston Rockets 126, New Orleans Pelicans 112

Miami Heat 105, Sacramento Kings 104

Los Angeles Lakers 96, Boston Celtics 95

Memphis Grizzlies 129, San Antonio Spurs 112

Phoenix Suns 111, Dallas Mavericks 105

The Toronto Raptors are back in action Sunday against the Orlando Magic.

The Raptors have lost back-to-back games and are hoping to keep their latest losing streak from reaching three games. Orlando is coming off back-to-back losses of their own.

with files from Associated Ptress