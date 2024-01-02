iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Washington defeats Texas in Sugar Bowl, advances to National Championship


AM800-News-Washington-Texas-January-2024

(New Orleans, LA)  --  Washington is moving on to the College Football Playoff national championship game.  

The Huskies took down Texas 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl from New Orleans.  

Michael Penix Jr. turned in an excellent performance, completing 29-of-38 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns.  

Rome Odunze led all receivers with six receptions for 125 yards, while Ja'Lynn Polk totaled five catches for 122 yards and a TD.  

Jalen McMillan also found the end zone for Washington as the Huskies improved to 14-and-0.  

Texas QB Quinn Ewers passed for 318 yards and a touchdown.  

CJ Baxter, Jaydon Blue and Byron Murphy the Second scored on the ground for the Longhorns in the losing effort.  

Texas finishes the season with a 12-and-2 record.  

Washington will play Michigan for the national title in Houston on January 8th.  

— with files from MetroSource

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE