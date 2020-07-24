Washington Franchise Has Temporary Name

The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for the 2020 season.

The temporary name gives the organization time to choose a new moniker.

Washington will keep its burgundy and gold colours and replace the Indian head logo on helmets with a player's jersey number.

Owner Dan Snyder recently dropped the Redskins name amid pressure from sponsors and after decades of criticism from Native American advocacy groups.

On Monday, he hired Terry Bateman as executive vice-president and chief marketing officer to oversee the name change and re-branding process.

With training camp opening next week, the process begins Friday of scrubbing the old name and logo from everything at the team's headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia, to FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

Bateman expects that process to be completed by the start of the season.



with files from Associated Press