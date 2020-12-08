Washington Snaps Steelers' Streak

The Pittsburgh Steelers are perfect no more. The last undefeated team has fallen in the NFL.

Washington defeated the Steelers 23-17 in Pittsburgh behind 296 yards passing and a touchdown from Alex Smith.

Dustin Hopkins kicked three field goals in the win as Washington moved to 5-and-7.

Logan Thomas had nine catches for 98 yards and a score in the win.

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 305 yards, two touchdowns, and one costly interception late in the game as Pittsburgh falls to 11-and-1.

James Washington and Diontae Johnson had touchdown receptions in the loss for Pittsburgh.

In the other Monday night contest, Josh Allen threw for 375 yards, tied a career high with four touchdown passes, and the Buffalo Bills stayed in sole possession of first place in the A-F-C East with a 34-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Buffalo improved to 9-and-3, and moved a step closer to winning its division for the first time since 1995 thanks to a nearly flawless performance from Allen.

with files from Associated Press