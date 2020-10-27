WATCH: 1,736% Increase in Marijuana Seizure at MI Ports of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) saw a staggering 1,736 per cent increase in seized marijuana at Michigan ports of entry in the 2020 fiscal year.

Despite the border only being fully open for half of the year because of COVID-19 restrictions on non-essential travel, drug traffickers still tried to exploit it, according to Director of Field Operations Christopher Perry.

"In fiscal year 2020, 9,059 lbs of marijuana was seized at our ports of entry here in Michigan," he says. "In addition, we seized 211 lbs of cocaine,1.5 pounds of methamphetamines and a little more than 15 pounds of fentanyl, which is enough to kill millions of people"

In addition to drugs, Perry says officers also arrested 225 individuals.

"We seized $4.6-million in cash and seized 11 fraudulent documents. We also seized 203 weapons and 5,334 rounds of ammunition at our ports of entry," he adds. "Our weapons seizure rose 227 per cent since this time last year."

Perry admits it's been a tough year for everybody including border officers and he's proud of the work that's being done.

"Without a doubt, our mission here in Detroit will remain unchanged as we continue to secure our nation's borders while continuing to facilitate trade and travel here in Michigan."

The Detroit Field Office includes the Ambassador Bridge and Detroit Windsor Tunnel, the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie, and Detroit Metropolitan Airport.