WATCH: $7.3M Marijuana Bust in Chatham-Kent

Police in Chatham-Kent have seized $7.3-million worth of marijuana plants in a recent bust.

On September 16, officers entered a greenhouse facility on Maynard Line and over a three-day period, dismantled an illegal drug operation and seized over 7,300 plants.

“This is a significant amount of drugs associated to an illegal drug operation,” said Chief Gary Conn. “Our officers, including members of our Street Crimes and Drug Unit, worked on this project for several days. It required the use of many resources including our front line officers and I am very pleased to see, once again, an investigation of this magnitude come to a successful conclusion, with the seizure of such an extraordinary amount of illicit drugs being removed from our streets.”

According to a statement form police, due to the complexity of the operation, the investigation remains on-going and charges are pending.

Marijuana seized from a greenhouse facility on Maynard Line in Chatham-Kent, September 16, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Chatham-Kent police)