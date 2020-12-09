WATCH: A Record 127 New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 127 new cases of COVID-19 and another death linked to the virus.

The health unit says the latest victim is a 27-year-old man with no underlying health conditions.

He was admitted to hospital on December 4 and passed away on Tuesday.

"This announcement of this death is difficult," says health unit CEO Theresa Marentette. "I have a daughter that's the exact same age and it's the messaging we say everyday, I feel like a broken record."

She says it's heartbreaking.

"I can't imagine what the family is going through and it's just the pandemic continues to take lives," she says. "This past week, everyday I'm announcing a new death and it doesn't matter how old you are but I don't know, I don't have any words to actually capture how I really feel."

Of the cases announced Wednesday, 20 are listed as close contact with a confirmed case, one is a local healthcare worker, three are in the community, one involves a worker in the agri-farm sector while 102 are under investigation.

There are 556 active cases in Windsor-Essex.

33 people are in hospital with nine in the Intensive Care Unit.

