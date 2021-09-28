WATCH: Anger over heavy graffiti along Ottawa Street in Windsor

Graffiti with the word "KURS" on a bus shelter on Ottawa Street in Windsor. The graffiti was spray painted sometime between the night of Sept. 24 and the morning of Sept. 25, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Mike Osborne) Frustration and anger is being expressed after someone spray painted graffiti on over 30 spots along Ottawa Street in Windsor. It happened sometime between the night of Friday Sept. 24 and the morning of Saturday, Sept. 25. The chair of the Ottawa Street Business Improvement Association says at least seven businesses were vandalized while a number of other structures in the neighbourhood were also spray painted including walls, construction sites, bus shelters, signs and even rooftops. A member of the Ottawa Street BIA also tells AM800 News that most of the graffiti was tagged with the word "KURS." Graffiti with the word "KURS" on the rooftop of a building on Ottawa Street in Windsor. The graffiti was spray painted onto the building sometime between the night of Sept. 24 and the morning of Sept. 25, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Mike Osborne)

Chair of the Ottawa Street BIA, Ettore Bonato says this type of damage can cost thousands of dollars to clean up "We're all businesses, we all buy our properties, some of us rent our businesses. But to come to work and find your place a mess because of someone's joy ride, I don't know what to call it, it's just not right," he says. Bonato says it's a tough time right now as small businesses are all struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, with some running on fumes. Then something like this happens and its something else we have to pay out for. Where do we get the money? Some of us are barely surviving as it is," he says. Graffiti with the word "KURS" on a building on Ottawa Street in Windsor. The graffiti was spray painted onto the building sometime between the night of Sept. 24 and the morning of Sept. 25, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Mike Osborne)