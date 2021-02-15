WATCH: Annual Polar Plunge Goes Virtual

The annual Polar Plunge has gone virtual.

St. Clair College is joining law enforcement organizations throughout Windsor-Essex to raise money for Special Olympics Ontario for the entire month of February.

The event usually sees participants come together to take the plunge, but Windsor Police Service's Adam Young says that can't happen during the pandemic.

"We're going to try and do the same type of event in a COVID-19 friendly environment," he says. "We're asking people to register at www.polarplunge.ca and videotape themselves plunging and being creative about it as long as they're safe."

He says submissions are already rolling in.

"People have dumped water on themselves. People have sat in the bathtub. Any which way they can to stay with the theme of the Polar Plunge while raising money and awareness for Special Olympics Ontario," he added.