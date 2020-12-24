WATCH: Area Small Business Receives $10,000 Security System

An early Christmas present for a Windsor business.

Plant Joy, a vegan donut shop on Wyandotte Street East recently received a $10,000 Smart Security System from Leamington's Security One Alarm Systems.

Manager of Community Partnerships Corey Robertson says for the last seven years, Security One has held its annual "Who Deserves to Win" holiday campaign.

He says this year's campaign focused on small businesses.

Robertson says the bake shop was one of 70 businesses nominated by the community.

He says the business only had an entry level security system in place.

"We made sure they had everything they need," says Robertson. "We had glass break protectors and cameras and the ability to control it all from a smart phone. Really really proud of this initiative and very very happy for Plant Joy."

He says it's important for Security One to give back to the community.

"For us to be able to look year after year to say how can we give back to those who need what we do well, there's no greater feeling in the world then to pay that forward," he adds.

Robertson says Plant Joy was selected after being nominated by a loyal customer.