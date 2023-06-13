WATCH: Belle Vue National Historic Site open for development in effort to save home

The Town of Amherstburg is looking for someone interested in developing part of the land that the Belle Vue National Historic Site sits on as a way to help save the home.

The town has issued an expressions of interest for the development of the Belle Vue National Historic Site, set on a nine-acre piece of property at 525 Dalhousie St.

Amherstburg mayor Michael Prue says they have to find someway to get enough money to restore the house before it falls victim to demolition by neglect.

"We allow the land to be used and in return they're going to fix the property," he says. "I hope we get many applications and someone gives us enough money to carry out the work."

The home was built by Robert Reynolds, the Commissary to the nearby British garrison at Fort Malden, after he returned from serving in the War of 1812. It is one of the few remaining examples of Georgian architecture in Ontario.

Bellevue House was declared a National Historic Site in 1959 and was designated under the Ontario Heritage Act by the Town of Amherstburg in 1982.

The town purchased the home and property in 2016 for 1.1-million and had been seeking financial assistance from the federal and provincial government's to restore the home, but outside of funding from the federal government to restore the roof, no assistance has been provided.

Prue says they're looking for someone interested in developing part of the land for any number of options.

"A large seniors residence, we're heard some talk about a hotel, maybe condominiums," he says.

Prue says he thinks it's essential this is preserved.

"We are very anxious to find someone willing to do this and to start the restoration work, or anything we can, to make the house does not deteriorate further," he adds.

The deadline for submissions is Aug. 16, 2023.

For more information and to access the complete expression of interest package, please visit the official Belle Vue National Historic Site at talktheburg.ca/bellevue or

visit bidsandtenders.ca.