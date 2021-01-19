WATCH: Blockade at Windsor Assembly Plant Ends

A blockade at Windsor Assembly Plant is over and workers with Auto Warehousing Company (AWC) Windsor are back on the job.

Unifor Local 444 launched the blockade on Jan. 5 after MotiPark was awarded a contract to drive new minivans from the plant to be stored until they could be shipped out for sale.

The issue came when MotiPark decided to use its own staff, effectively putting 60 AWC workers on the unemployment line.

Local President Dave Cassidy says the union and Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), have found some middle ground.

"The former AWC workers from Local 444 are back on the job as FCA and us work over the next little bit to sort out the fine details around it," he added.

He tells AM800 News members are relieved.

"Over the last couple weeks it's been pretty gut-wrenching for them not knowing if they have a job and it's been very tough on them, but the support that they gave was phenomenal," he says.

Cassidy is glad the job action didn't halt production and affect the union's members on the assembly line.

"On behalf of all the officers of the local and myself I just want to thank everybody and we will make sure we keep people updated as things progress," he says.

Stellantis representative LouAnn Gosselin confirmed Unifor members with AWC are back on the job and talks with the union are ongoing.

The blockade was temporarily lifted on Jan. 11 when Stellantis agreed to have AWC workers return, but the company had AWC staff removed from the plant Friday morning and the blockade resumed.