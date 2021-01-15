WATCH: Blockade Resurrected at Windsor Assembly Plant

"We got people in there with over 30 years seniority, 30 years seniority, this did not need to happen," says Cassidy. "FCA can get out of this situation whether they can get rid of MotiPark who doesn't have a union, they could get rid of AWC for all we care, they can hire these people."

He says AWC employees on the day shift attended the plant and were ready, able and willing to work but were asked to leave.

Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says a blockade was set up early Friday morning after FCA notified Auto Warehousing Company Windsor (AWC) that their tenure with the automaker had ended.

There is once again at blockade set up at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Cassidy says police were called after the local 444 members were told by company officials that they were trespassing.

He says the union isn't going anywhere.

"There's no vehicles coming out of here, nothings going in, nothing is coming out," says Cassidy.

Photo courtesy: Unifor Local 444

As heard on AM800 news earlier this month, the first blockade was set up on January 5 but came to an end on January 11 after a temporary solution appeared to resolve some of the issues in the dispute.

The union started the blockade at the Walker Road-Vimy Avenue Windsor Assembly Plant entrance to protest MotiPark of Windsor not using its members in a new contract to transport the vehicles.

The company won the contract over Auto Warehousing Company Windsor to drive minivans off the line and store them until they head out to dealerships.

The union said on Monday, FCA had MotiPark agree to take 40 of the 60 employees to handle the work, but MotiPark would only do that if the union dropped a grievance with the Ontario Labour Relations Board over successor rights, which Unifor wouldn't agree to.

An alternative was agreed to late Sunday night to have AWC handle the work in the interim until some of the issues can be sorted out, including the grievance with the labour board.

The union has issued an application to the Labour Relations Board challenging MotiPark's responsibilities under successor rights.

- with files from AM800's Melissa Schultz