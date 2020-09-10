WATCH: Braves Bash Marlins; Set Franchise Record For Runs

Adam Duvall hit three home runs and drove in nine runs as the Atlanta Braves bashed the Marlins 29-9 in a record-setting night.

Atlanta broke the franchise record for runs, surpassing the previous total of 23 set back in 1957.

Travis d'Arnaud, Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr. also went deep for the Braves, who avoided a three-game sweep.

Freeman drove in six and Acuna plated five in the rout.

Grant Dayton picked up the win.

Pablo Lopez was pulled after allowing seven runs in less than two frames.

Lewis Brinson and Jazz Chisholm hit home runs for Miami, which fell to 19-and-19 on the season.

With files from the Associated Press