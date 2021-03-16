WATCH: Bridgeview Park Getting Major Upgrades

A west Windsor park is getting a major facelift.

By the end of the month, the city will complete nearly half a million dollars in upgrades at Bridgeview Park on Grove Avenue.

Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Costante says the work includes new benches, paved pathways, trees and lighting.

Costante says the park is finally getting the attention is deserves.

"It's a park that, for as long as I can remember, was always very much used, but it hasn't received an upgrade for quite a while. So it's much more friendly for all ages whether you're young and you want to play in the park or you're a senior and want to go for a walk," he says.