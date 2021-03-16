WATCH: Bridgeview Park Getting Major Upgrades
A west Windsor park is getting a major facelift.
By the end of the month, the city will complete nearly half a million dollars in upgrades at Bridgeview Park on Grove Avenue.
Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Costante says the work includes new benches, paved pathways, trees and lighting.
Costante says the park is finally getting the attention is deserves.
"It's a park that, for as long as I can remember, was always very much used, but it hasn't received an upgrade for quite a while. So it's much more friendly for all ages whether you're young and you want to play in the park or you're a senior and want to go for a walk," he says.
Costante says this is a nice addition to the neighbourhood.
"A big vision for building good, strong neighbourhoods is having our parks within walking distance. So this achieves a big part of that vision. There's so many families that live around that area," he says.
Costante says well maintained park can really bring a neighbourhood together.
"These are little baby steps that, together, add up to more livable, better neighbourhoods. The hope is that if we can move the needle on increasing people's quality of life, I think these types of modifications to park spaces certainly help in that regard," he says.
The majority of the work is already done and lighting upgrades are expected to be completed by the end of March.
With files from Rob Hindi