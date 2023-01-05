WATCH: Caesars Windsor getting ready to open new Sportsbook

Caesars Windsor has unveiled a sneak peek on its new Sportsbook.

The casino posted a short video on its social media pages late Wednesday afternoon showcasing the space.

It opens next Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The Sportsbook is located in front of Legends Sports Bar and includes 22 large TV screens, seating, three betting windows and seven sports betting kiosks.

Back in November, Caesaers Windsor launched 10 sports betting kiosks.

The kiosks are located outside the Poker Room and on the main floor near the Skybridge entrance.