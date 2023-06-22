WATCH: CBSA looking to hire over 200 officers to staff Gordie Howe Bridge

The Canada Border Services Agency is looking to hire over 200 officers to staff the the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

CBSA has announced hiring to staff the Canadian customs plaza at the crossing between Windsor and Detroit will take place over the next 18 months.

Sydney Kale, Acting Project Director for CBSA for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that CBSA collected thousand of applications last year for various crossings across the country but identified a need for more candidates from the Windsor area.

"The second job poster that we just launched is focused more toward Employment Equity Act groups, in particular women, Indigenous peoples, visible minorities, people with disabilities, so we can add another group of candidates. We need a lot of people here," she says.

Kale says their plan is to balance out experience levels across the city.

"Have some officers go directly to the Gordie Howe Bridge, some will go to the Ambassador Bridge and some to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel," she says. "We are offering opportunities for officers that work at those existing locations to transfer as well. So we're going to do our best to balance out those needs across the city."

There are requirements to apply for any opening, which Kale says includes being 18-years-old and having a secondary school diploma.

"Once you get screened, there are another of elements that you will do to asses that the candidate is qualified," she says. "There's an officer training entrance exam, there's an interview, a medical exam, psychological assessment, physical abilities evaluation and then you must be able to obtain a secret security clearance from the Government of Canada."

Construction of the six-lane cable-stayed bridge is expected to be completed to have the crossing in use by the end of 2024.

Click here for more details on how to apply to the Canada Border Services Agency.