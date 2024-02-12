Watch: Choir! Choir! Choir! bringing sing-along to Windsor

A Toronto-based group is bringing a unique experience to Windsor that involves turning the audience into a giant sign-along.

Choir! Choir! Choir! will be at the Chrysler Theatre on Sat., Feb. 24, performing music of Fleetwood Mac.

Choir! Choir! Choir! was started in Toronto in February 2011 as a weekly drop-in singing event where anyone who attended was turned into a choir.

Created by Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman, aka DaBu, the group has performed across the Canada and the U.S. in bars, at festivals, and on big stages around the world including Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, Massey Hall, and the Lincoln Center.

Adilman says there is no audition to join in the fun.

"Just get your ticket, you show up, you don't have to rehearse at all," he says. "The theme for our night in Windsor is 'Dreams: An Epic Fleetwood Mac Sing-Along! We're paying tribute to one of the greatest bands of all time."

The shows are also posted on YouTube, showcasing how the duo turns regular people from the audience into a choir, signing songs from multiple genres and a variety of eras.

Adilman says the event is a total party with everyone encouraged to sing.

"Whoever is in the room on that particular night becomes the choir. We tell them what to sing. We try to get a vibe going on in the room where everyone just starts to share about their lives, whatever weird things are happening in their lives. It's just a party where singing is at the center but really music is the excuse to hangout and have a great time," he says.

Adilman says the show is a real friendly event for all ages.

"You're feeling the harmonies in the room, you start to let go of your day, your week and your responsibilities. You're really pushed into the moment, it's a real high. People come out after our shows feeling like they've exercised in some way. The songs will stay with you for weeks afterwards, you'll be singing these songs," he adds.

With files from Rob Hindi