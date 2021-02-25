WATCH: COVID-19 Vaccination Begins Monday for 80 and Over Population

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will begin to vaccinate the 80 and over population starting on Monday.

CEO Theresa Marentette says the vaccination will take place at the WFCU Centre in Windsor.

She says a second site will be up and running the following Monday (March 8) at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington.

Marentette says residents are asked to pre-register online for the targeted appointment based vaccinations or call the health unit's hotline to sign up.

She says individuals will be chosen randomly to receive the vaccine.

"The pre registration is not a first come, first serve system and those who pre register will be added to a list of all of the registrants that are over 80, who will then be randomly selected and contacted by us for their appointment time," she says.

Marentette says based on the current vaccine supply, between 150 to 200 individuals will be vaccinated per day.

"Scheduled appointments at each of these sites will occur Monday to Friday typically between 9 and 4 and we will continue with this targeted age group of people over 80 years based on our vaccine supply," says Marentette.

She says the website and hotline are now live.

"Anyone who does not meet the criteria will not be offered an appointment and we will not be taking walk-ins at the sites," she says. "This is very targeted for our seniors only 80 plus and we'll be closely monitoring this."

Marentette says there are more than 20,000 individuals who are 80 and over in Windsor-Essex.

The hotline number is 519-251-4072.