WATCH: Dallas Downs the Golden Knights in Overtime

Alexander Radulov scored 31 seconds into overtime as the Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 series lead in the NHL's Western Conference final.

Radulov's third career overtime goal was the only shot in the extra time.

Anton Khudobin had 40 saves, including 16 in the third after giving up two goals earlier in the period.

Jamie Oleksiak and Jamie Benn scored in regulation for Dallas.

Shea Theodore and Mark Stone scored in the third period to force overtime for the Golden Knights.

Robin Lehner allowed three goals on 23 shots for Vegas.

The two teams combined for 97 hits in the game.

Game Four is Saturday.

