WATCH: Damar Hamlin partners with American Heart Association

(Buffalo, NY) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is partnering with the American Heart Association to spread CPR awareness.

Hamlin is kick starting a campaign following his on-field cardiac arrest earlier this month that left him hospitalized.

The medical team who performed CPR on Hamlin that day are credited with saving his life.

Now, the pro-footballer has created the "3 For Heart" challenge with the AHA, telling fans "CPR could easily save your life or someone you love."

The "3 For Heart" challenge has three steps: Learn CPR, donate to the AHA to fund awareness, and challenge three people to do the same.

Hamlin started the challenge off by asking Tom Brady, LeBron James, and Michelle Obama to get involved.

— with files from MetroSource