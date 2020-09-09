WATCH: Davis Powers Jays to Third Straight Win

Jonathan Davis hit a two-run homer in the second inning and that stood up as the Blue Jays beat the Yankees 2-1 in Buffalo.

Shun Yamaguchi got the win after starter Taijuan Walker pitched four shutout innings. Rafael Dolis got his third save.

J.A. Happ struck out 10 over six-and-a-third, but took the tough-luck loss.

Mike Tauchman's sac-fly scored New York's lone run in the fifth.

The Yankees have lost five straight and 15 of 20 to fall three games behind Toronto for second place in the American Leauge East.

Toronto has won three straight games.

With files from the Associated Press