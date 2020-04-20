WATCH: Deal Reached Between OSSTF and Province

A deal has been reached between the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) and the provincial government.

Union president Harvey Bischof says the teachers did not get everything they wanted in the agreement, but the deal will provide stability in the province's schools.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the deal advances the priorities of parents and teachers.

Details of the agreement were not immediately available, but the union's 60,000 members could vote on the tentative deal early next month.

In recent months, the province has reached tentative contracts with three other teachers' unions after contentious negotiations that led to walkouts and school closures.

— With files from The Canadian Press