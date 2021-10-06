Watch: Design plans to re-imagine Windsor's Walkerville neighbourhood

The project also identifies three distinct districts within Walkerville: the Walkerville Distillery District, located in the historic Hiram Walker Distillery area, the Walkerville Commercial District, the area along Wyandotte Street, and the Walkerville Neighbourhood, as defined by the residential streets.

The plan proposes nine initiatives, improvements, projects and opportunities, including the creation of more greenspace, building new, well-connected parks, plazas, active mobility corridors, mixed-use developments, pedestrian streets, gateways, unique signage and wayfinding programs that celebrate the history and heritage of Walkerville.

The city has released the Walkerville Theming and Districting Plan, which is intended to serve as a blueprint for the development and beautification of Walkerville over the next 20 years.

The public can now see and comment on proposed design plans to re-imagine Windsor's Walkerville neighbourhood.

A price tag for the project is not yet available, and while Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says "it's not about blowing the bank," he wants to spend as much money as it takes to do this right for when the community comes out to Walkerville.

"What I want is when we get to Walkerville, downtown, Sandwich Town, Pillette and Ford City. I want them to all say 'if you're going to do what you did in Walkerville to that calibre,' I want them to be pushing City Council for that type of investment to bring alive those parts of our city as well," says Dilkens.

Ward 4 Councillor Chris Holt says this is a long-term plan but agrees with the need to spend with it takes to do this right.

"We're going to be addressing each of the nine components, hopefully if council sees fit with supporting this, in subsequent budgets. So we'll make sure everything fits in with the plans we have moving forward," says Holt.

BrookMcIlroy Senior Associate Nathan Flach helped to develop the design initiatives after receiving over 400 submissions and ideas from the public.

"As we enter the final phase of this project, we're once again asking the public, who know Walkerville best, to give us their thoughts and tell us what they think. We've produced a series of three dimensional fly through videos that give this idea of a vision, to give you a glimpse of what Walkerville's future could look like," says Flach.

Before the proposal proceeds to council for approval, people are encouraged to review the plan and provide feedback at walkervilledistrictingplan.com.

The online public consultation will be open until Oct. 27.