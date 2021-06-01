WATCH:Edmonton CFL Franchise Changes Team Name to 'Elks'
The Edmonton CFL franchise has changed its team name to Elks.
The club made the announcement via livestream Tuesday morning after dropping its longtime name, Eskimos, last year following a similar decision by the NFL's Washington team amid pressure on franchises to eliminate racist or stereotypical names.
It had been called the Edmonton Football Team until today's announcement.
New Name. Same Game.— Edmonton Elks (@EdmFootballTeam) June 1, 2021
Let’s play some football. #ElksCharge pic.twitter.com/RhtwzcAmhv