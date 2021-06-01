iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

WATCH:Edmonton CFL Franchise Changes Team Name to 'Elks'

am800-news-edmonton-elk

The Edmonton CFL franchise has changed its team name to Elks.

The club made the announcement via livestream Tuesday morning after dropping its longtime name, Eskimos, last year following a similar decision by the NFL's Washington team amid pressure on franchises to eliminate racist or stereotypical names.

It had been called the Edmonton Football Team until today's announcement.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE