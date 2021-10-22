WATCH: Emotional plea from victim's son after fatal hit and run

Windsor police are asking the public for help and information after a fatal hit and run in the city last week.

On Oct. 15, officers were called to the area of Janette Avenue at Elliott Street West for a report of a person laying in the roadway.

An elderly man with life-threatening injuries was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have since identified two vehicles of interest and feel one of the vehicles was involved in the fatal collision.

Staff Sergeant Dave Tennent with the Major Crime Unit says police are looking for a black Chevrolet Equinox between the 2005 and 2009 model years.

Tennent says the vehicle likely has damage and is making a plea to any worker at an auto parts store or a body shop to contact police if they have any information.