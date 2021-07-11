WATCH: Erie Street Erupts as Italy Wins 2020 Euro Cup

England took the Italians into extra time at London's Wembley Stadium tied 1-1, but Italy pulled out a 3-2 victory on penalties and Windsor's Erie Street went wild Sunday.

Windsor's Gianna Verardi says it was a bit of redemption story for Italy.

"Our guys are losing at the last second and every other game, so it's something to be proud of because a lot of people think we could never make it but we pushed forward," she says. "It feels good."

She says being able to celebrate with friends and family made the win even more special.

"Me and my new born daughter, she just turned two, seeing everybody together ... socially distanced hopefully, but it's honestly good to have everyone together," she says.

The 2020 championship was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Windsor's Gary Rossi says it was worth the wait.

"Amazing ... It's been a long time, I think one year out, so this is phenomenal," he says. "You know what the great thing is? That despite the weather, everybody still came out. It was such a great experience and it's memorable for sure."

England's half-century drought at the European Championship continues.