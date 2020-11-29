WATCH: F1 Driver Romain Grosjean Survives Fiery Crash

French driver Romain Grosjean somehow escaped with minor burns after a horrific crash on the first lap.

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has extended his record to 95 victories Sunday by winning a crash-marred Bahrain Grand Prix.

Grosjean slid off the track and his Haas car burst into flames after being sliced in two by a barrier.

Grosjean was stuck inside the flaming wreck for nearly 10 seconds before clambering out with the fire roaring behind him and his race helmet singed.

He was taken by helicopter to a military hospital.

His team said the driver had only light burns to his hands and ankles. He later posted an update on social media to let his fans know about his condition.