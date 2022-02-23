Watch for armoured vehicles in Windsor-Essex

Canadian Armed Forces is giving everyone a heads up that they could see armoured vehicles across Windsor-Essex.

The military is letting the public know they will be conducting training from Thursday until Sunday.

Canadian Army Reserve personnel from 31 Canadian Brigade Group participating in the Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle (TAPV) Driver & Maintenance course will conduct mounted reconnaissance driver training along the 401, Hwy 89, and in the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Borden training area.

Activities will include single and patrol level movement on planned routes to and from Windsor, London and CFB Borden, near Barrie.

All activities will happen throughout the day and night on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Members of the public may see military vehicles on the following major highways: 401, Hwy 89, and other county roads north of London and towards CFB Borden in the Barrie area.

Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle (TAPV). (Image courtesy of Canadian Armed Forces)

Participating soldiers will not be carrying weapons of any kind. They will remain within the area of vehicles, except for any required maintenance and resupply, according to a release.

Officials say this important training is being conducted in order to maintain and further develop the skills of Canadian Army Reserve soldiers in Armoured Reconnaissance operations, and to practice discipline, safety and effectiveness while operating specific vehicle platforms within the local areas.

The army says all measures are being taken to ensure minimum inconvenience to those in the area.

Residents are asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles and are thanked in advance for their understanding and co-operation.