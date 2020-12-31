WATCH: Former Bruin Captain Chara Joins Caps

The 43-year-old defenceman posted on Instagram that the Bruins have decided to move forward with younger players.

Longtime Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara has signed with the Washington Capitals in a stunning move less than a week before most NHL teams open training camp.

The 6-foot-9 Chara is a seven-time All-Star who won the Norris Trophy as the league's top defenceman in 2009.

He led the Bruins to the Cup in 2011 and trips to the final in 2013 and 2019.

In other NHL news, the Coyotes have signed veteran forward Derick Brassard to a one-year contract. The 33-year-old Brassard had 10 goals and 22 assists in 66 games with the Islanders last season.



with files from Canadian Press

