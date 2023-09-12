Watch: Gipson's OT punt return TD leads Jets over Bills on MNF
(East Rutherford, NJ) -- Undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson returned an overtime punt 65 yards for the game-winning touchdown to lift the New York Jets over the Buffalo Bills 22-16 on Monday Night Football.
Zach Wilson completed 14-of-21 passes for 140 yards, one touchdown and an interception after Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury on the first drive of the game.
The 39-year-old QB is set to undergo an MRI on Tuesday.
Breece Hall totaled 10 carries for 127 yards as the Jets improved to 1-and-0.
Buffalo QB Josh Allen passed for 236 yards, one TD and three interceptions in the losing effort.
Stefon Diggs started the season with 10 catches for 102 yards and a score.
The defending AFC East champs begin the new season 0-and-1.
— with files from MetroSource