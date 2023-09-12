iHeartRadio
Watch: Gipson's OT punt return TD leads Jets over Bills on MNF


(East Rutherford, NJ)  --  Undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson returned an overtime punt 65 yards for the game-winning touchdown to lift the New York Jets over the Buffalo Bills 22-16 on Monday Night Football.

Zach Wilson completed 14-of-21 passes for 140 yards, one touchdown and an interception after Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury on the first drive of the game.  

The 39-year-old QB is set to undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

Breece Hall totaled 10 carries for 127 yards as the Jets improved to 1-and-0.  

Buffalo QB Josh Allen passed for 236 yards, one TD and three interceptions in the losing effort.  

Stefon Diggs started the season with 10 catches for 102 yards and a score.  

The defending AFC East champs begin the new season 0-and-1.  

— with files from MetroSource

