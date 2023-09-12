Watch: Gipson's OT punt return TD leads Jets over Bills on MNF

(East Rutherford, NJ) -- Undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson returned an overtime punt 65 yards for the game-winning touchdown to lift the New York Jets over the Buffalo Bills 22-16 on Monday Night Football.

Zach Wilson completed 14-of-21 passes for 140 yards, one touchdown and an interception after Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury on the first drive of the game.

The 39-year-old QB is set to undergo an MRI on Tuesday.