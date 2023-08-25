WATCH: Heavy rain leaves an Amherstburg golf course partially under water

One golf course in Amherstburg is partially under water following the recent heavy rain across Windsor-Essex.

A portion of the golf course at Coachwood Golf and Country Club is under water in the area where Sucker Creek runs through the course.

Owner Dan Crosby says while the clubhouse is open, the course is closed until further notice.

Crosby says there's a couple of bridges on the course that cross over the creek that are now under water.

"We're talking, it's a few feet above the post railing of those bridges. We have a substantial amount of water," he says.

Crosby says they haven't been able to assess the entire course.

"In terms of how many holes are effected by this creek, because we can't get over the bridges to get to the other side of the course, it's actually hard to tell," he says.

Crosby says this is not a drainage issue on the course but more has to do with how River Canard and the creek drain into each other, a problem he wants to find a solution to when it comes to flooding at the golf course.

Tim Byrne, chief administrative officer of the Essex Region Conservation Authority, says Sucker Creek is part of the River Canard water shed and the bottom end of the 10-kilometre long creek is near the golf course.

Byrne doesn't expect the high water in Sucker Creek to subside until next week, possibly next Friday, given the heavy rainfall this week.

He says it's an unfortunate circumstance where Coachwood sits, especially when events like this happen, because when River Canard reaches a certain level the excess water backs up along Sucker Creek into those low-lying areas around the course.

The 42-kilometre long River Canard is part of the largest watershed in the Essex Region, draining water from Amherstburg, Essex and parts of Kingsville.

Crosby says he will be reaching out to municipal officials and those at the Essex Region Conservation Authority to see what can be done moving forward in terms of a long-term solution to any potential flooding.

"It's already shutdown for today, tomorrow and potentially the day after, I'm not sure. I haven't seen this amount of water on the course in the few years of ownership. We'll have to see. But having this issues, we're talking about tens of thousands of dollars lost," he adds.

Coachwood Golf and Country Club is located at 7525 Howard Ave., not far from Middle Side Road.