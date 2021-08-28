WATCH: Hundreds protest mandatory vaccination policies in Windsor

The rally along Riverside Drive near Ferry Street comes just days after the city announced COVID-19 vaccinations or regular testing would be mandatory for municipal staff.

Officials also announced a vaccine passport system would be unveiled province-wide next week, which will be required to enter non-essential settings like restaurants and movie theatres.

Protestor Currie Soulliere spoke with CTV Windsor and has a message for politicians supporting vaccine mandates.

"Elected decision makers who are pushing any kind of vaccine mandate or passport, step down now. Step down from your position. You don't deserve it," adds Soulliere. "You're breaking the law; you're violating all the people. You're threatening us, it's not acceptable."

Soulliere says it comes down to informed consent.

"They're trying to coerce people to get medical injections. It's illegal," says Soulliere. "It violates the health care consent act in Ontario."

Dr. Peter Juni, head of the Ontario Science Table, predicts the vast majority of those who remain unvaccinated will be infected with the virus in the next six to 12 months.

Soulliere says she's not worried.

"I keep up with my vitamins and my health, the survival rate is very high and I think everyone here is going to decide for themselves what they're worried about," she added.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed tells CTV Windsor that the COVID-19 pandemic is quickly turning into a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."

He says many of those who are unvaccinated are "engaging in hi-risk activities" that can lead to a further spread of the virus.

According to the Windsor Essex County Health Unit, 71.6 per cent of people 12 years and older have received both doses and roughly 80 per cent of new confirmed COVID-19 cases are among those not double-dosed.

