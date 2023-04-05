WATCH: 'I think I'm bullied': GECDSB trustee Linda Qin

A trustee with the Greater Essex County District School Board feels she's being bullied.

Linda Qin says it's been happening for a long time and feels the situation is getting worse.

"I warned them, I sent emails asking them to give me more tolerance because my English is not good and from different culture but I don't think they gave me any understanding and consideration," says Qin. "I think I'm bullied."

She tells AM800 news, she feels the board of trustees is taking away her right to speak for parents with the latest incident happening Tuesday with chair Ron LeClair during the Operations and Finance Committee meeting.

Qin says she cried several times Tuesday night.

"I don't know why they cut me too much," says Qin. "They don't like my words obviously but they have no right to cut me."

Qin is the trustee for wards 1, 2 and 9 in the City of Windsor.

This is her second term as a trustee.

In a statement to AM800 news, operations and finance committee chair Ron LeClair said "Trustee Qin had previously introduced a notice of motion regarding flying a religious flag. The original motion was deemed out of order as our bylaws specifically prohibit the flying of a Religious flag. The first time it was ruled out of order was by Board Chair Gale Hatfield. "

The statement goes on to say, "Last night Trustee Qin on two separate occasions tried to introduce a motion to fly a religious flag. The first occasion was during the Finance committee meeting that I was chairing."

LeClair said "the motion was deemed out of order as it was previously denied by the Board Chair. Secondly, the motion was not related to the work of the Finance Standing Committee."

He goes on to say, "the second was when Trustee Cooke was chairing the public session. It was ruled out of order because it was a third attempt to introduce a notice of motion that is in contravention of the bylaws."