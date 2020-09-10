WATCH: Kucherov Scores Late to Lift Lightning Over Islanders

Nikita Kucherov scored with 8.8 seconds left to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Wednesday night and a 2-0 series lead in the NHL's Eastern Conference final.

Kucherov beat Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov after a perfect pass from Ryan McDonagh, preventing the Lightning from going into another overtime game.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 of the 28 shots he faced in Game 2. Varlamov made 19 saves.

Tampa Bay is two wins from the Stanley Cup final.



