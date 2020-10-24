WATCH: LaSalle Police Introduce New Shoulder Patch

iHeartRadio
LaSalle Police Introduce New Shoulder Patch

LaSalle Police Service has updated its shoulder patch.

According to a release Tuesday, it's the first major change to the design since 1991.

The new shoulder patch will incorporate a crown and shield surrounded by six maple leaves at the center of the flash. 

Deputy Chief Kevin Beaudoin and retired Sergeant Dave Dean collaborated on the patch that they found was, "equally classy, simple and readily identifiable ... while keeping some of the history and lineage intact."

LaSalle police have already started transitioning to the new design.

