WATCH: LaSalle's Retiring Police Chief Thanks Community

LaSalle's police chief is thanking the community.

John Leontowicz announced his retirement in June and sat in on his last police services board meeting with the town on Monday.

He is one of the longest serving police chiefs in Canada and has headed the town's police department for 21-years, starting his policing career in Red Deer.

"I left home, I was 17 and I always wanted to be a police officer and when you're 17 with a grade 12, you don't get very far but I kept trying and I was able to get hired by the RCMP at young age," says Leontowicz.

He says living and working in LaSalle has been a wonderful experience for him and his family.

"It's been an honour serving this community," says Leontowicz. "When my wife and I moved here, there was 15,000 people. We sent a picture of the sign on 18 Highway to my two sons and said guess what boys, we're moving to LaSalle."

Leontowicz became a police officer in 1976 with the RCMP.

He was also the recipient of the Order of Merit, Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Medal and RCMP Exemplary medal.

The town is hosting virtual retirement farewell meetings for the chief on Friday.

He begins his retirement later this month.