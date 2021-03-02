WATCH: LaSalle Woman Selected to Compete on 'Big Brother Canada'

A LaSalle mother is getting set to make her television debut.

Tera Gillen-Petrozzi has been selected to be on season nine of Big Brother Canada.

The 37-year-old mother of two will be among the show's 14 contestants vying for the $100,000 prize on the reality show.

In a promotional video for the show, Gillen-Petrozzi tells viewers she's got a lot to offer in a little package, describing herself as "loud, energetic and tiny."

"I have the determintation of a bull," says the five-foot Gillen-Petrozzi. "A very tiny, fierce, little bull."

The spin instructor says she's going after her dream just like she tells her kids to and is determined to become the first mom and oldest contestant to win the show.

The series follows a group of contestants, referred to as "House Guests", living in a custom built home under constant video surveillance.

The contestants have no communication with the outside world while in the house, with no access to luxuries such as internet and phones.

One of the contestants is voted out of the house each week until a winner is selected, as voted on by a jury made up of contestants who were voted out during the course of the season.

The ninth season of Big Brother Canada premieres March 3 on Global TV at 7 p.m.