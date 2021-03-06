WATCH: 'Leaked Footage' Shows Medical Officer of Health at Permitted Event

A video posted to Facebook Saturday does not show the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's Medical Officer of Health violating rules under the Reopening Ontario Act.

The video was posted with little context by Trevor Booth, who claims the "leaked footage" of Dr. Wajid Ahmed shows him breaking COVID-19 restrictions.

It shows Dr. Ahmed at what appears to be a celebration held in gym with roughly 19 people in attendance on Feb. 20. In the video, Ahmed can be seen standing by himself roughly 10 ft. from other guests wearing a mask.

Six people can also be seen sitting at a table eating, with five people at another table more than 6 ft. apart. Three people are standing in the centre of the room talking without masks, but it's unclear if they're from the same household.

Dr. Ahmed tells AM800 News the video was in fact taken at a wedding on Feb. 20, which is allowed with proper precautions under the red restrict level.

He says the wedding ceremony was in compliance with all public health guidelines including limiting the capacity of the room to 30 per cent where physical distance can be maintained.

The restrictions for religious services and weddings also include 100 people outdoors and the rules apply to a venue outside a private dwelling.

Limits for all organized public events and social gatherings are five people indoors and 25 people outdoors where physical distancing can be maintained.