WATCH: LeBron James becomes NBA's all-time leading scorer

(Los Angeles, CA) -- LeBron James is now the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.

He needed 36 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and finished with 38 in Tuesday night's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James now has 38-thousand-390 points in his 20-year career.

He broke the record on a jump shot late in the third quarter, then was greeted by his teammates, family and Kareem himself in a ceremony at center court in Los Angeles.

The record had stood since 1984.

— with files from MetroSource