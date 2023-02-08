iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

WATCH: LeBron James becomes NBA's all-time leading scorer


AM800-News-Lebron-James-February-2023

(Los Angeles, CA)  --  LeBron James is now the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. 

He needed 36 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and finished with 38 in Tuesday night's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.  

James now has 38-thousand-390 points in his 20-year career.  

He broke the record on a jump shot late in the third quarter, then was greeted by his teammates, family and Kareem himself in a ceremony at center court in Los Angeles.  

The record had stood since 1984.

— with files from MetroSource

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE