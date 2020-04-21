WATCH: Local 195 Shows Support for Healthcare Workers

Unifor Local 195 is showing support for local healthcare workers.

Members gathered outside the union hall on Somme Avenue around 1pm on Tuesday and drove by both campuses of Windsor Regional Hospital as well as Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare.

"The least we can do is show some appreciation and the people here at the local decided to show their appreciation by assembling some vehicles and signs and we'll drive by," says Local 195 President Emile Nabbout.

He says his members are excited to show their support.

"They want to show our appreciation to those workers who are willing to take a risk every single day. The fear is real and we understand how difficult it is for those people who are going every day to the hospital, to service the community, take care of the sick and go back to their families."

Local 195 represents 48 different work places.