WATCH: Local Health Unit Waiting on Province for Halloween Strategy

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is waiting to hear from the province on a strategy for upcoming holidays and events like Thanksgiving and Halloween.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the local health unit has been discussing the events and has talked about what kind of advice it would give the public.

He says for now, the health unit will wait for direction from the province.

"The province is also working on a provincial strategy that they would provide advice across the region and if they do not or if their plan doesn't fit well with what our community needs, maybe we'll have to revisit that and look at it."

Dr. Ahmed says the health unit does not want to encourage or support any activity that brings a large group of people.

"We also recognize that there are limited activities that's happening across the region and if there's a better alternative to do it safely, I think we will look at it and do our risk assessment," says Dr. Ahmed.

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

He adds the local health unit could issue a Halloween order.

"We don't want to go there and we'll see what the recommendations look like from the province and if there's a safer way for people to enjoy."

Premier Doug Ford says the idea of kids going door-to-door amid the pandemic makes him nervous.

He plans to discuss the issue with provincial health experts but says he prefers parents keep their kids home this Halloween instead of going trick or treating.

Meanwhile, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens earlier this week told AM800's The Morning Drive, he doesn't believe the city will get involved in the Halloween discussion.

He believes parents will determine if it's safe for their children.